Syncr builds a podcast out of your youtube links. You can add music and access it everywhere.
You'll receive an email about how to access your page in less than 24 hours after you pay.
Don't like it? Refund within your first week, no questions asked :)
Music that works everywhere
You get a podcast feed that can work with every possible client out there!
Web Client
Along with a podcast feed, you can also access your music with the Syncr web client
You don't need to worry about transferring!
All your music is synced everywhere, so you don't have to get them cables out.
Add everywhere!
When you sign up, you get sent a bookmarklet with which you add music. You can add music on any browser, and with mobile support.